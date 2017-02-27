Longtime Funeral Director of Levingston Funeral Home dies
Longtime funeral director of Levingston Funeral Home, Joel Levingston died on Sunday afternoon. He was a native to this area his entire life and established Levingston Funeral Home in 1955. Joel dedicated his life to funeral service.
KBMT 10:24 PM. CST February 27, 2017
