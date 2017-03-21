Local first responders honored at event
Dozens of Southeast Texans taking a seat in the theater, wanted to show the first responders that they believe it too. The families saying thank you to those answering the call of duty and who vow to put citizen safety above their own.
KBMT 10:22 PM. CDT March 21, 2017
More Stories
-
Knife fight outside Beaumont elementary school sends…Mar 21, 2017, 5:07 p.m.
-
Security guard carjacked, abducted on 9th avenue,…Mar 21, 2017, 10:12 p.m.
-
Fatal motorcycle accident on FM 421 in KountzeMar 21, 2017, 9:07 p.m.