Lawmakers square off over Obamacare
Republican Lawmakers today met with Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, who said dismantling the law is the "first order of business" for the administration. Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer says his colleagues will fight to keep the law.
KBMT 10:30 PM. CST January 04, 2017
