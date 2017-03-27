Lawmakers to discuss campus sex assault bills Monday

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Legislators will take up the issue of sex assaults on college campuses Monday, days after a University of Texas released a report on the number of assaults it sees on its campuses.

The Senate Committee on State Affairs is set to continue consideration on several bills, including:

- Senate Bill 968 would allow sex assault victims to file reports electronically, preserving privacy;

- Senate Bill 970, which would require universities to add “affirmative consent” in their sex assault policies; and

- Senate Bill 576, which would bring criminal charges for school employees who do not report sex assault when they learn about it.

The University of Texas’ survey found 84 percent of women at UT reported unwanted sexual contact, while 15 percent of undergrad women at UT-Austin reported being raped.

