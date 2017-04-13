Jefferson County Sheriff's Department introduces new deputies
A special ceremony was held Thursday to introduce over a dozen new hires for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Among family and friends, these new staff members took their oath to protect and serve the citizens of Jefferson County.
KBMT 10:47 PM. CDT April 13, 2017
