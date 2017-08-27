Hobby, Bush Airport closed until further notice

HOUSTON - George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport are closed until further notice due to weather conditions from Tropical Storm Harvey.
A flash flood emergency is in effect for Harris County and life-threatening flooding is possible.
According to FlightAware, Bush will be closed until Monday at 12 p.m. and Hobby will be closed until Wednesday at 8 a.m.
All commercial flight operations have been stopped until further notice. IB/OB roads are closed due to flooding.— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 27, 2017
All commercial operations at Hobby Airport have ceased until further notice. No flights in/out and roadways in/out are closed.— Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 27, 2017
