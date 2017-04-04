HJ athletes join the Little Wranglers at the Fair
Every year, the YMBL opens its gates for the American Cancer Society's Little Wranglers to have a free afternoon of fun. This year, Hardin-Jefferson baseball players decided to "buddy up" with the kid, as they bounce from ride to ride.
KBMT 10:50 PM. CDT April 04, 2017
