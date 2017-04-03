Hardin Jefferson Student receives prestigious scholarship
Will Carpenter was presented with a prestigious scholarship award. Two deans from the Rawls school of business at Texas Tech University presented the award as part of the business leadership program. He was 1 of 15 selected out of one thousand freshman
April 03, 2017
