Handlers showing off their Animals at the South Texas State Fair
Today, the South Texas State Fair had dozens of different animals, including lambs, cows, chickens, and steers. Proceeds go directly to the handlers that are selling the animals. Many handlers believe their animals are going to make them a lot of money.
KBMT 10:42 PM. CDT April 03, 2017
