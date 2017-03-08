Hamshire-Fannett High School hosts 'Spring Break Bash'
Students at Hamshire-Fannett High School got the opportunity to simulate the dangers of drunk driving. Wearing goggles that show teens what it is like to be over the legal limit, the students would attempt to drive a pedal car through a marked course.
KBMT 10:20 PM. CST March 08, 2017
