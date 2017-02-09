Grandmother and mother charged in hoax kidnapping of child bond out
The Beaumont grandmother who assisted in what police say was a staged kidnapping posted a 1,000 dollar bond out of Jefferson county jail. Her daughter, 25 year-old Tiffany Hawkins bonded out of jail Thursday evening with a bond set for 1,000 dollars but a
KBMT 10:40 PM. CST February 09, 2017
