Former Baylor Tight End Tre'Von Armstead arrested on sexual assault warrant
Armstead was arrested at 9:28 a.m. in Port Arthur, according to a representative at the Jefferson County Jail. His latest arrest stems from a sexual assault warrant out of McLennan County, the jail said.
KBMT 10:40 PM. CDT March 22, 2017
More Stories
-
London terror attacker kills 5, injures at least 40,…Mar 22, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
Family mourning loss of Buna woman who died in…Mar 21, 2017, 9:07 p.m.
-
Security guard says she was carjacked, abducted on…Mar 21, 2017, 10:12 p.m.