Close Five teens arrested for breaking into cars Beaumont police arrested five teens for breaking into vehicles. Officers say around 9 Saturday night, police received a call about a group of people breaking into cars in the 2000 block of Sabine Pass. KBMT 10:37 PM. CST January 15, 2017 More Stories Family of 23-year-old man murdered & found in… Jan 15, 2017, 6:27 p.m. Man steals more than $55K cash from Groves check… Jan 13, 2017, 2:17 p.m. Chief: Vidor fatal shooting the result of… Jan 13, 2017, 10:59 p.m.