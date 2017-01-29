Fatal auto-pedestrian accident involving 3 vehicles on Memorial blvd
Port Arthur Police Department received a call about an auto-pedestrian accident on the 8000 block of Memorial Blvd at 6:35 Sunday evening. The call officers received indicated that three vehicles were involved in the accident.
KBMT 10:12 PM. CST January 29, 2017
