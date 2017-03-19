Family mourns death of Orange County jail inmate
Dozens gathered today to honor the life of 35-year-old Rose Bonilla. Rosa was rushed to Christus St Elizabeth hospital after correctional officers discovered the inmate hanging in her cell, she was then pronounced dead at the hospital.
KBMT 10:11 PM. CDT March 19, 2017
More Stories
-
Port Arthur family speaks following death of teen…Mar 19, 2017, 11:10 a.m.
-
Woman killed after airboat flips in Neches Marsh…Mar 17, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
-
Police in Orange search for suspected gunman in…Mar 20, 2017, 12:35 a.m.