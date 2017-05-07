Family looking for answers after 32-year-old man was killed in a fatal shooting

The family of a 32-year-old Beaumont man is still looking for answers to what led up to the fatal shooting of Roland Darbonne. Darbonne died from his injuries after he was shot at his old town apartment.

KBMT 10:18 PM. CDT May 07, 2017

