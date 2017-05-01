Family and friends remember 19-year-old woman killed in Friday accident

Many in Silsbee are remembering the life of a 19-year-old woman that was killed in a highway accident Friday. Positive, influential, a dear friend, and a loving compassionate person are some of the words that are used to describe Dakota Goss.

KBMT 9:38 PM. CDT May 01, 2017

