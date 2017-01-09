Families gathered to remember the three hunters
The bodies of 25-year-old Starett Burk, 19-year-old Spencer Hall and 18-year-old Christian Ruckman, were all recovered near Palacios Texas. The men launched their boats about 4:00a.m Friday. Funeral services for the three men are pending at this time.
KBMT 10:14 PM. CST January 09, 2017
