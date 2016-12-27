Estranged wife of PAPD Officer out on bond
Kelly Daws, who was the wife of the Port Arthur Police Officer who was stabbed while off duty last week has posted her $400,000 bail. Her boyfriend 46-year-old Joal Riley still behind bars with the same bond for the violent attack.
KBMT 10:34 PM. CST December 27, 2016
More Stories
-
Disturbing new details in attack on off-duty officerDec 27, 2016, 12:31 p.m.
-
Bridge City daughters created video as a Christmas…Dec 27, 2016, 4:54 p.m.
-
Road Rage, a gun, and weed wrapped as a Christmas…Dec 27, 2016, 10:42 a.m.