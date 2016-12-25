Driver arrested following Christmas Day crash
A driver is behind bars following a Christmas Day crash in Orange. The two-vehicle collision happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Strickland Dr. and W Park. Crews at the scene report the driver of one of the vehicles was given a f
KBMT 10:19 PM. CST December 25, 2016
More Stories
-
Police search for gunman following Beaumont gameroom robberyDec 26, 2016, 10:23 a.m.
-
Armed robbery of K.C.'s Game room on Twin City HighwayDec 25, 2016, 7:05 p.m.
-
Dog pack protects toddler found in California parkDec 26, 2016, 5:50 a.m.