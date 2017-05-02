Dean Dillon: The man behind the music

If you are a country music fan, chances are, you know his music. Dean Dillon has written "The chair", and "Ocean front property" by George Straight. He even co-wrote Kenney Chesney's "Guitars and tiki bars". He is the man behind the music.

KBMT 10:37 PM. CDT May 02, 2017

