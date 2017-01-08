Crook Cam: January 8th 2017

Beaumont Police are looking for the man who robbed a safe inside the Parkdale Mall after hours. The suspect was able to get a deposit bag from Auntie Annes kiosk that contained more than $2,500. If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers

KBMT 10:34 PM. CST January 08, 2017

