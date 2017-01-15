Crook Cam: January 15, 2017
Beaumont Police are looking for this guy. He is accused of burglarizing cars. Officers say on January 5th, he got into a car in the 1200 block of Oakcrest circle and rummaged through the console. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at
KBMT 10:44 PM. CST January 15, 2017
