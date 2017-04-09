Crook Cam: BPD searches for burglary suspect
Police say a suspect broke into Dos Amigos on Avenue C, by removing the sheet metal from the back of the building, and making a hole in the wall. He opened both cash registers, taking the money, several lottery tickets, a box of quarters and a soda.
KBMT 6:48 PM. CDT April 09, 2017
