Crook Cam: BPD looking for woman, attempted to steal items at Kroger on Phelan
Police say the woman tried to hide stolen items in a diaper bag, but was stopped by an employee when exit door sensors sounded off.The clerk was able to retrieve the stolen items but the woman left the store before officers arrived.
KBMT 8:22 PM. CDT May 07, 2017
