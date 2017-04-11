Community seeking to spread sexual assault awareness
An advocacy group is promoting an event next week showcasing sexual assault awareness month.According to the Rape and Suicide Crisis Center of Southeast Texas, one in six women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime.
KBMT 10:25 PM. CDT April 11, 2017
More Stories
-
Three local women named 2017 Houston Texans CheerleadersApr 11, 2017, 8:16 p.m.
-
Gun bill allows first responders to start packing heatApr 11, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
-
Vidor mother angry at Junior High School over…Apr 11, 2017, 11:06 p.m.