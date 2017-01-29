Close Coast Guard rescues man, 3 children from sinking boat off Galveston A Coast Guard boat crew rescued a man and his three children Sunday morning, after their boat began to sink in the Galveston Fairway Anchorage, 10 miles southeast of the Galveston jetties. KBMT 10:22 PM. CST January 29, 2017 More Stories Fatal auto-pedestrian accident involving 3 vehicles… Jan 29, 2017, 7:01 p.m. Coast Guard rescues man, 3 children from sinking… Jan 29, 2017, 6:23 a.m. Trump defends immigration order Jan 29, 2017, 4:25 p.m.