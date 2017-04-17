Clothing brand Rue21 closing 400 locations across US including Beaumont store
Clothing chain rue21 is shuttering nearly 400 stores across the country including one in Beaumont. The location on Dowlen Road in Beaumont is slated to close but the stores in Orange and at Central Mall are not according to the company's website.
April 17, 2017
