Buddy Check: Encourage a veteran today
It's January 22nd and that means it's time for buddy check. On average, 22 military service members take their own lives each day and to help combat that tragic statistic, veterans are reminded to give each other a call on the 22nd of each month.
KBMT 10:34 PM. CST January 22, 2017
