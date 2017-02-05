Beaumont officer resigns months after reported involvement in deadly shooting
Beaumont Police Chief confirms officer's resignation of Chase Welch. Beaumont Enterprise reported that Welch was the officer involved in a deadly shooting last year where a Vidor man lost his life.
KBMT 10:32 PM. CST February 05, 2017
