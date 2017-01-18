Texas lawmakers working to make smoking illegal to those under 21

BEAUMONT - Texas legislators are working to make it illegal for anyone under 21-years-old to buy cigarettes or chewing tobacco.

For over a decade, Texas democrats have been looking for ways to raise the minimum legal smoking age, a topic of conversation really personal to Lamar students, and a major issue for those like Jazlyn Potier-Jones.

“I don't like smoking, I barely have any friends who smoke, and when I did, I would just tell them to not do it around me at least. I'd prefer them not to do it at all,” she says.

Although the campus is a smoke free campus, the issue follows her back home.

“My step mom is actually dying from that,” Jazlyn explains.

Democratic and republic lawmakers are working to raise the legal age of smoking in Texas from 18 to 21.

An issue those like Jazlyn definitely support.

“I feel it would be a good idea, I feel like they should just ban cigarettes period,” says Jazlyn.

A ban not everyone is on board with.

“It should be a consistent age, if they're allowed to go vote or die for our country, 18 should be the age for smoking, drinking or switch it to 21,” says Les Warren, Professor at Lamar University.

“It should be consistent across the states, not just here in Texas,” he explains.

Although the bill will soon be introduced by legislators, there is one thing both sides of the isle definitely agree on.

“It's really bad,” says Jazlyn.

If the bill passes, Texas would follow Hawaii and California and become the 3rd state to raise the legal age to be over 19.

(© 2017 KBMT)