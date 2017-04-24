Texas DPS: Multiple lane closures on I10 Wednesday

ORANGE COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct a crash reconstruction on April 26th, causing multiple lane closures on I10, near mm 861 in Orange County.

All Eastbound traffic lanes of I10 in Rose City will close from 9:00a.m to 12:00p.m. The Westbound traffic lanes will close from 12:00p.m until 3:00p.m.

Motorists traveling Westbound on I10 from Louisiana and Orange areas are urged to take a detour. A recommended detour is to take FM 105 North in Vidor to US 96 South near Evadale, back to I10 in Beaumont.

Motorists traveling Eastbound on I10 from the Beaumont or Houston areas are urged to take a detour. A recommended detour is to use US 69 South in Beaumont to Highway 73 then to Highway 87 in Port Arthur to Highway 62 in Orange. Then Highway 62 North in Orange back to I10 in Orange.

In the event of inclement weather, the crash reconstruction will be delayed.

