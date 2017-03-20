Texas A&M's first openly gay student body president to take office

Bobby Brooks, the student body president-elect at Texas A&M University, College Station. (Photo: Texas A&M University)

Texas A&M University's first openly gay student body president is set to take office next month, marking a milestone for the largest public university in the state.

Bobby Brooks, an economics junior at the flagship campus in College Station, was elected by A&M students as the university's 74th student body president March 9. In an interview published Sunday in The Battalion, the student newspaper, Brooks said he "was fulfilling the dream I had been building since my freshman year," and added he wanted his victory to reflect his readiness to lead.

"I would like it to echo the sentiment that I've always had, that I am just ready to get to work here, get things done," Brooks told the paper. "Someone had [to] do it at some point. I think it's less about me, Bobby, and more about a person that filled that role is now here and that is what's really exciting for me."

Brooks is currently serving as the university student center's executive vice president of diversity, and will begin his new role as student body president April 21. He told the paper his three main goals for the university involved dubbing Texas A&M "the name in Texas," improving student services and increasing diversity and inclusion throughout campus.

