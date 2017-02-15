Texas A&M student from Silsbee killed in overnight wreck in Bryan

Ross Travis Lightfoot, 23

BRYAN - A Texas A&M student from Silsbee, who was set to graduate in the spring, was killed in a wreck early Wednesday morning in Bryan.

Ross Travis Lightfoot, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck which happened at about 1:35 a.m. according to a release from the Bryan Police

Lightfoot was driving a 2007 Chevy pickup truck when the truck crossed the center line and struck a 2008 Chevy pickup on the driver side door the release said.

The driver of the other truck was transported to CHI St, Joseph Hospital with minor injuries according to the release.

Police said that speed was a contributing factor to the accident.

(© 2017 KBMT)