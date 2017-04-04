Testimony begins in trial of man accused of touching two young girls in sporting goods store

David Humphries

BEAUMONT - Testimony has begun in the trial of a Southeast Texas man who is accused inappropriately touching two young girls in a Mid County sporting goods store last year.

David Humphries is facing two counts of indecency with a child after allegedly touching the two girls who were both under 10 at the Academy in Port Arthur in February of 2016.

The mother of one of the victims attempted to stop Humphries as he was leaving and another man tackled him and held him for police.

The first witness to take the stand, a seven year-old girl, testified that Humphries touched her inappropriately while she was looking at softballs.

The girl's mother took the stand next saying that her daughter was upset and had told her that a man had touched her genitals while they were in the store.

"My heart races when I think about this, mama bear wants to protect her kids," the mother of the first witness said when asked how she felt about the incident.

