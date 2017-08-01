Testimony begins in trial of man accused of killing Lamar nursing student

Orlando Escuadra-Garcia sits with his attorney before testimony begins 8/1/2017

Orlando Escuadra-Garcia showed no emotion as he was brought into a Jefferson County courtroom Tuesday morning for the first day of testimony in his trial. He is charged in the 2015 shooting death of 20-year-old Lamar University nursing student Rhydan Bolton.

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Grove began opening statements by telling jury members about a kidnapping that took place before the murder. She promised that during the trial the jury will see surveillance video that lines up with witness statements about the killing and that there will be enough evidence to hold Garcia accountable for his actions.

This week’s trial comes two years after police say Garcia and two others went to a convenience store on Florida Avenue in Beaumont determined to retaliate against a man who did not pay for drugs. Police say the men mistook Bolton the other man.

The two others charged in the murder are Darren Javon Spikes, of Jasper, and Kristopher Garcia. Kristopher Garcia was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 60 years in prison. Spikes has not yet gone before a jury.

This week’s trial is held before 252nd District Court Judge Raquel West.

