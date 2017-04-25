Testimony begins for Joseph Colone jr. trial

BEAUMONT - Several witnesses took the stand for the Capital murder trial of Joseph Colone jr. at the Jefferson county courthouse.

Colone jr. is accused of killing a woman and her teenage daughter in 2010. 41-year-old Mary Hernandez Goodman and her 16-year-old daughter Briana Goodman were found shot to death in their home on Beaumont’s South End on Hartel St.

Several family members of the two victims and Colone jr. sat inside the court room for the trial.

Prosecutor Pat Knauth, Ashley Molfino, Lance Long and Rachel Grove are representing the state. Defense attorney's Gerald Broque and Robert K. Loper from Houston are representing the defendant.

In opening statements, Knauth told the court room that 26 people are expected to testify during the trial. He believes Colone jr. killed Mary and Brianna Goodman to keep them from testifying against the defendant in an aggravated robbery case.

Colone jr. will face either life in prison or the death penalty in this case.

Knauth talked to the jury about the day of the shooting. He told them that Colone jr. was wearing a ski mask and hiding a gun under a towel in his hand. He explained two other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were able to escape. Knauth said one of the residents escaped by jumping out of a broken window.

In the defense’s opening statements, Broque told the jury he believes Goodman was conspiring with Colone jr.during a Beaumont arcade robbery.

The first witness called to the stand was Officer Chris Davis with the Beaumont Police department. He is a crime scene technician who takes pictures of evidence at crime scenes.

During his testimony, he showed the jury pictures of Briana and Mary Goodman lying on the ground dead with gunshot wounds. In the pictures, Mary Goodman is shown laying in the doorway of her home with a gunshot wound to her chest. Her daughter is shown in the back yard with a gunshot wound to her head.

A few of the victim’s family members left the courthouse in tears after looking at the pictures of their loved ones.

The other pictures from the crime scene show blood on the walls of the bathroom and inside the bath tub.

The defense cross examined Davis and asked him about possible crack cocaine that was found on the porch of the home. Officer Davis told Broque that he took pictures of the substance but was not asked to take it into evidence.

The second witness who took the stand was Carl Hollier with the Lamar University Police Department. He told the jury that a man ran up to his car frantically telling him that a person in a ski mask shot everyone inside his home.

Hollier told the jury that he drove with the man in his car to the crime scene and called Beaumont Police for backup. Other witnesses from LUPD and BPD said they responded to the shooting.

Prosecutors also showed footage of a white vehicle driving by the scene of the shooting and someone running away by Lamar University.

Testimony is expected to continue tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.

© 2017 KBMT-TV