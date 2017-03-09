Spring break 2017 kicks off this weekend and there are plenty of things for you and your kids to do right here in Southeast Texas. Feel free to continue sending in your suggestions, but this is the list we compiled and featured on 12 News this week. Next to each location, you can find their websites.

1. Shangri La gardens and outpost tours

2. The Nederland Heritage Festival

3. Big Thicket nature trails and canoeing lessons

4. The Beaumont Children's Museum MakerSpace and new touch screen technology

5. Tilt Arcade in Parkdale Mall

6. Gator Country

7.Sea Rim State Park beaches and nature trails

8. Lamar University baseball and softball games this week.

9. Classic Movie night at the Jefferson Theater

10. Theodore John's Library hosting community Game Days to enjoy board games and card games

© 2017 KBMT-TV