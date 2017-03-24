Temple Police officer nearly runover by runaway cow

From Temple Police dash camera video

It wasn't your typical police chase Thursday afternoon for a Temple Police officer, who spent part of his day trying to wrangle a runaway cow.

The officer's efforts were captured on his dashboard camera.

He managed to briefly corral the cow in a fenced off area but the cow suddenly turned around and charged the officer. Luckily, he managed to dodge the high tempered heifer.

No word yet on whether this bovine with an apparent beef with police has been caught.

