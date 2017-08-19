Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager
This Central High School football player works at HEB as a parking lot attendant. He always finds items left behind in shopping carts and he always turns them in to his manager like he's supposed to, even $1500 the other day.
KBMT 10:02 AM. CDT August 19, 2017
