Teen dies after falling from SUV at McFaddin Beach

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the death of a Port Arthur teen.

Troopers say Justin Joseph Guillory, 19, of Port Arthur fell off the running board of a Hummer at McFaddin Beach in Jefferson County Saturday evening.

Investigators were called around 5 p.m. regarding the death.

A spokesperson for DPS says after Guillory fell from the moving SUV at the beach, he was taken to St. Mary's hospital in Port Arthur for medical treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say the driver, an 18-year-old man from Port Arthur and his three passengers were not injured in the incident.

No charges have been filed.

Troopers continue to investigate the factors that contributed to the death.

