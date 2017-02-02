Teen airlifted to Houston after being struck by car in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - A teen was airlifted to a Houston hospital Thursday after being struck by a car in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police responded to the accident in the 3900 block of Memorial Blvd just before 3 p.m. according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

A 13 year-old Port Arthur boy was struck by the mirror of a southbound car as he attempted to cross Memorial Blvd the release said.

He was conscious and alert when he was transported by helicopter to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston however his condition is unknown according to the release.

The Port Arthur Police criminal investigation division is investigating the accident and no one has been arrested the release said.

(© 2017 KBMT)