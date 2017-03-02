Teague ISD bus involved in crash on I-45 in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Texas -- The Leon County Sheriff's office confirms a Teague ISD bus was involved in a crash on I-45 in Centerville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's office the students were heading to a track meet when the bus crashed near the Centerville exit on Southbound I-45.

The Sheriff's office says no word yet on injuries, but Life Flight has been called to the scene.

