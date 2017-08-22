Teachers pack Beaumont Civic Center for BISD Convocation

BISD Convocation 2017-2018 (Photo: D. Chillow)

BEAUMONT - Over 2,000 teachers and staff of the Beaumont Independent School District gathered at the Beaumont Civic Center Tuesday morning for the district's annual back-to-school convocation.

BISD spokesperson Nakisha Burns told 12News the Convocation is the district's time to welcome back all employees.

Motivational speaker Jeremy Anderson was the keynote speaker. He talked to teachers about "Next-level teaching" with a focus on relationships with students. BISD Superintendent John W. Frossard, Ed.D. also addressed the educators. He laid out his goals for the year, telling teachers to focus on academic achievement for all students. He thanked all employees for dedication to the students.

Students return Monday for the first day of the 2017-2016 school year.

