TEA visits BISD schools, discusses district's improvement

BEAUMONT - Texas Education Agency Comissioner Mike Morath was welcomed with song by the students at Regina Howell Elementary School.

He visited Regina Howell Elementary and Central High School to check out the progress the district has made since the Board of Managers took control in July of 2014.

“It’s so exciting to see the hard work of teachers, principals and educators here in Beaumont pouring love and skill into our children it’s a joy to watch,” said Morath.

Morath said he’s seen the district improve its financial and academics since the board of managers stepped in.

“It’s nice to be here and watch teachers in class rooms practicing at the highest level,” said Morath. “The district had its first clean audit in I’m not sure how long but when you see the improvements in financial controls and financial management it’s a clear sign of the systemic change that’s occurred in Beaumont.”

Morath said he wants to encourage people to vote in the new board of trustee’s election that will take place on May 6.

“The work of public education is difficult we are not a business like any other we don’t flip houses, we don’t write lines of code, we take little bundles of energy and try to take them into self-aware members of the republic,” said Morath.

Morath said he is optimistic about the future of the school district. He explains that after the upcoming election the transition of power to the newly elected officials will take about two years.

