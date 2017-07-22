Tank ship crew rescues five after boat capsizes

HOUSTON - The crew of a tank ship rescued five people from the water after their boat capsized 12 miles east of Galveston, Saturday afternoon.

At 12:43 p.m., the crew of the Overseas Texas City contacted Sector Houston Galveston watchstanders to report locating a capsized boat with five people in the water near it. The tanker quickly launched their rescue boat and recovered all five people.

“If not for the diligence of the crew of the tanker Overseas Texas City, the outcome of today’s events may not have been as successful,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Rendon, a search and rescue controller at Sector Houston-Galveston. “It is incredibly important that boaters are aware of their surroundings and prepared for emergency situations.”

Rendon also stressed the importance of life jackets whenever underway.

A Station Galveston response boat crew picked up those rescued from the tanker and brought them back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

