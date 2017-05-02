'Suspicious man on motorcycle' busted for meth in Pinehurst

Luke Purgahn Photo/Pinehurst Police Department

PINEHURST - Pinehurst Police arrested an Orange man on drug charges Monday.

Luke Ivan Purgahn, 41, of Orange, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance which is a state jail felony according to a release for the Pinehurst Police Department.

Purgahn was stopped on his motorcycle by a Pinehurst officer responding to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle Monday morning in the 1200 block of 28th Street in Pinehurst the release said.

Purgahn was arrested when the officer discovered that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued by the Precinct Four justice of the peace in Vidor according to the release.

When officers searched Purghan they found a small plastic bag containing a "white crystal-like substance" that police believe to be crystal methamphetamine the release said.

Purgahn was jailed on the drug charge as well as the warrant from Vidor.

If convicted, Purgahn could face six months to two years in state jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

The case is part of ongoing drug distribution cases being investigated by Pinehurst Police and Orange County Precinct 2 Constable David Cagle the release said.

