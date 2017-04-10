Suspicious letter sent to federal courthouse turns out to contain talcum powder

BEAUMONT - A suspicious letter delivered to the clerk's office in the Jack Brooks Federal Courthouse Monday turned out to be harmless but will still be investigated as a threat.

Beaumont Police as well as the Beaumont Fire Department's Haz-Mat team responded to the federal courthouse after the call about the letter came in at about 1:23 p.m. according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.

The letter contained a white powder that officials determined to be talcum powder the spokesperson said.

The letter did force the building to be locked down.

A criminal investigation is being launched as officials are treating the letter as a threat according to police.

© 2017 KBMT-TV