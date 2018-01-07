Suspect steals DPS patrol car in Orange county while handcuffed

ORANGE COUNTY - A suspect is in custody after stealing a DPS trooper’s car in Orange county and crashing it into a guard rail in Lake Charles.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

Early Sunday morning an alleged intoxicated driver was arrested by a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper. The suspect later fled from the scene in the patrol vehicle, crashing a short time later, and was taken in custody by law enforcement. At approximately 1:30 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped Eric Parker, 28, of Denton, on I-10 in Orange County, and determined Parker was intoxicated. Following the arrest, the DPS Trooper placed the suspect into the marked patrol car. Troopers believe Parker moved his handcuffs from behind his back and positioned himself behind the wheel of the DPS vehicle. Parker then drove away from the scene and fled into Louisiana where he struck a guardrail around 2 a.m. He was taken into custody after the collision by the Lake Charles Police Department for felony evading with the assistance of Texas DPS Troopers, the Orange Police Department, and the Louisiana State Police. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely to be filed against Parker.

