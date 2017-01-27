Suspect search leads to brief lockdown of Beaumont school

Two separate incidents resulted in a brief school lockdown in Beaumont Friday afternoon.

Jones Clark Elementary was already on lockdown as a precaution after Beaumont police say a man wanted for theft got away in a foot chase on East Lucas.

Just as Beaumont ISD was getting ready to lift the lockdown, it was extended after police began executing what they call a "high risk warrant" in the 3800 block of Lynwood.

No word yet on whether anyone was arrested in either incident, but there were no reported injuries.

